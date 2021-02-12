Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 384.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

