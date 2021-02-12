Utrust Price Up 58.4% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Utrust has a total market cap of $221.86 million and $59.78 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00064771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.94 or 0.01135087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006327 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.56 or 0.05706466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019531 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00035294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

