Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Flux Power stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 195,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,419. The stock has a market cap of $195.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Several research firms recently commented on FLUX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

