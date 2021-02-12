Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%.

NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.33. 587,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,804. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

