Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Drops By 91.5%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the January 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $12.31. 54,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

