Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Drops By 91.5%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the January 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $12.31. 54,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $17.14.
