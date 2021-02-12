Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the January 14th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Solvay stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340. Solvay has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

