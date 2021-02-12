Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TEAF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.95. 48,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,356. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

