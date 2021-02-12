Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of TEAF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.95. 48,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,356. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile
