Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years.
Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.50. 785,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile
Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
