Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.50. 785,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

