Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $59.05. 2,571,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

