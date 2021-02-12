PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years.

NYSE PBFX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 228,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $686.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

