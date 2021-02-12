Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $55.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAM. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

BAM stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,160.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

