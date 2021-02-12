Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,246,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,966,000 after purchasing an additional 266,131 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,311,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $392.86. The stock had a trading volume of 36,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

