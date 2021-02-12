QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. QEP Resources posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

A number of brokerages have commented on QEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

NYSE QEP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $838.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 5.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

