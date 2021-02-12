The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.58

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.58 and traded as high as $24.06. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 5,187 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

