TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $506.32 Million

Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce $506.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.83 million to $507.80 million. TTEC posted sales of $461.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTEC.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TTEC by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 89.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 29.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.07. 5,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

