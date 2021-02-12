Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.40-6.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

NYSE DLR traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.06. 1,957,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,603. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

