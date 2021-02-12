Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.40-6.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.
NYSE DLR traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.06. 1,957,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,603. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.
