BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

BJRI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. 365,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $55.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

