BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

BJRI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. 365,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $55.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.