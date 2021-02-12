Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,663 shares of company stock valued at $53,991,472 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $496.62 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

