Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. 3,779,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,373. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,279 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

