Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 294.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,247 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,335,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,030,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,014. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $79.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.