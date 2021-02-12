Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,034 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,566. The company has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.