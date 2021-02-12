Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 1,680 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 53.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,603. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $463.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

