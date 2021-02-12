United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,849. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

