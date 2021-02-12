CM Management LLC Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Mohawk Group comprises 4.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Mohawk Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

MWK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 7,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

MWK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

