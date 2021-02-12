Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

