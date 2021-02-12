Doyle Wealth Management Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,588. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

