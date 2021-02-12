NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $28.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

