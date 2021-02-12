IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.26.

NYSE:IQV opened at $191.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

