IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.26.
NYSE:IQV opened at $191.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99.
In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
