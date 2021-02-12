Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,178 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $23,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $199.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

