Truist Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Truist from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.30.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $431.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $438.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -238.54 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HubSpot by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

