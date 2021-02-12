ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 635 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in ResMed by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in ResMed by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 156,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,780 shares of company stock worth $4,155,792. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,055. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

