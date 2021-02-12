Donut Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,363.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Donut token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $28,363.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00287492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00100173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00078667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00091255 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,886.43 or 1.00502985 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

Donut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DONUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.