Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $181.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $770,586.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $832,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,174. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

