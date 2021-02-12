Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGAOY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BGAOY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 15,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

