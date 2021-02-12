Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CTMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 286,216 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. 76,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $418.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

