Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CTMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 286,216 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. 76,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $418.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.