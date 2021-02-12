Caspian (CSP) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Caspian has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $15,671.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.46 or 0.01096964 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.66 or 0.05709862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020072 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

