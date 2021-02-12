Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,681 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Stride worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. 789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,738. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

