Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NLY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 371,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,406,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.