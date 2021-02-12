Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 371,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,406,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

