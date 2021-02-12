Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52-4.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.20-19.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.52-4.81 EPS.
Shares of THC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. 13,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.77, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
