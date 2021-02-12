Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52-4.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.20-19.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.52-4.81 EPS.

Shares of THC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. 13,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.77, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

