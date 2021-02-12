Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,486. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

