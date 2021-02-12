MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 1,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at $5,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

