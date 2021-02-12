Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Increased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $223,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

