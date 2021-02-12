Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 616.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $177.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

