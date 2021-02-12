Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

