The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.42. 5,107,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,575,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTER. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 66.7% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 277.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 252,997 shares during the period.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

