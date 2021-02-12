Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

