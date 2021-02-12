Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 7.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $52.39. Approximately 14,479,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 24,837,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic to $52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

