Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Down 8.3%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $36.56. 27,664,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 30,154,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

