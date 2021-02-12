Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Down 9%

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s share price dropped 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 6,721,629 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 3,283,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 108,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

