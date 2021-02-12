Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 9.5%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price was down 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $34.01. Approximately 29,912,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 48,002,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.